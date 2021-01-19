Goteborg’s Nordic Film Market Unveils Lineup

“Cop Secret,” “Magrete – Queen of the North” and “The Emigrants” are amongst 12 wide-ranging initiatives set to be offered at a digital Nordic Film Market, Scandinavia’s greatest business showcase which runs alongside the Goteborg Film Pageant.

“Cop Secret,” directed by Icelandic gaolkeeper turned filmmaker Hannes Þór Halldórsson, is an motion comedy following a troublesome cop who in denial about his sexuality and falls in love together with his new accomplice whereas investigating a litany of financial institution robberies. The film is being produced by Lilja Ósk Snorradóttir at Icelandic banner Pegasus and began taking pictures in September.

Each “Magrete – Queen of the North” and “The Emigrants” are extremely anticipated historic dramas produced by SF Studios and represented in worldwide markets by REinvent.

“Magrete – Queen of the North” is directed by Charlotte Sieling, the acclaimed Danish director of “The Killing” and “The Bridge,” amongst others. The film is about in 1402 and stars Trine Dyrholm (“Queen of Hearts”) as Queen Margrete who was ruling Sweden, Norway and Denmark by her adopted son, Erik, and located herself in an not possible dilemma.

“The Emigrants,” in the meantime, is a star-spangled epic drama helmed by Erik Poppe adapting Vilhelm Moberg’s basic saga concerning the Swedes who emigrated to the U.S. in the course of the mid-Nineteenth century. The film stars Lisa Carlehed, Gustaf Skarsgård, in addition to Swedish pop singer Tove and Sofia Helin.

“Regardless of the pandemic and the truth that we’ve gone digital, we acquired lots of sturdy initiatives from a mixture of rising filmmakers and extra confirmed administrators, on a par with earlier editions” stated Cia Edstrom, the top of the Nordic Film Market. Edstrom, who’s working intently with Josef Kullengård, the business occasion’s producer, pointed on the market have been additionally a broad vary of initiatives, from historic dramas to comedies and motion films, submitted.

The eclecticism of the Work in Progress lineup can be illustrated by “Converse No Evil,” a psychological horror movie, and “The Faculty Grasp Video games,” an erotic queer drama.

“The Faculty Grasp Video games,” bought by Degree Ok, marks the characteristic debut of Ylva Forner and was tailored from Kristofer Folkhammar’s novel. It’s set on the Saint Sebastian Academy, an all-male faculty the place homosexuality is the norm.

The movie is produced by Sofia Ferguson for Northern Fable, and headlines up-and-coming actors, together with Christian Arnold (“The Home That Jack Constructed”) and Johan Ehn (“Alena”).

“Converse No Evil,” directed by actor-turned-helmer Christian Tafdrup, follows a Danish household who befriends a Dutch household whereas on trip in Toscana. Months later, the Danish couple goes to go to the Dutch for the weekend and discover themselves trapped within the Dutch household’s wood home. The movie is bought by TrustNordisk and is produced by Danish outfit Profile Photos.

Anticipated titles additionally embody Bille August’s “The Pact,” from REinvent, and Peter Næss’s “Nothing to Snigger About,” from TrustNordisk. “The Pact” is a psychological drama concerning the intense friendship between Karen Blixen, the Danish writer greatest identified for her autobiographical novel “Out of Africa,” and Thorkild Bjønvig, a younger and promising poet. “Nothing to Snigger About” follows a 40-year-old slapstick comedian who finds out he has most cancers and learns to deal with his sickness.

Half of the movies that might be offered on the Nordic Film Market don’t but have a gross sales agent. “Cop Secret” is one among them, together with Árni Ólafur Ásgeirsson’s “Wolka,” Inka Achté’s “Golden Land,” Claes Olsson’s “Yellow Sulfur Sky” and Tea Lindenburg’s “The Night time of The Useless.”

In the meantime, the Discovery part will showcase seven initiatives in improvement, together with six characteristic debuts.

Anticipated highlights embody “Árru,” a musical drama set within the Sami’s herding neighborhood, directed by choreographer-turned-helmer Elle Sofe Sara and produced by Mer Film; “Hypnosis,” a reportedly daring drama exploring fashionable female and male roles, directed by Ernst de Geer and produced by Storage Film; and “Twilight of the Gods,” a movie weaving documentary and fiction, directed by Sweden-based French helmer Morgane Dziurla-Petit and produced by Vilda Bomben.

Vilda Bomben is among the a number of up-and-coming manufacturing corporations that launched in Scandinavia lately and have initiatives on the Nordic Film Market, stated Edstrom and Kullengård, who additionally famous that many initiatives carry collectively expertise from throughout Scandinavia in entrance and behind the digital camera. The pair of executives additionally stated they have been happy to have a roster together with 11 titles directed by feminine helmers, out of a complete 21 movies.

Different initiatives included within the Discovery lineup are Tia Kouvo’s “Household Time,” from Aamu Film Firm, Mads Hedegaard’s “Stranger” from Motor, Johanna Pyykkö’s “Sverigefinsk” from Verket, Cecilie McNair’s “Child Pyramid” (a working title), from Nordisk Film, and Andreas Öhman’s “En Dag Kommer Allt Det Här Bli Ditt,” from Grand Slam.

All initiatives from the Discovery and Work-in-Progress sections might be offered in dynamic webcast periods and individuals will have the ability to watch them once more after the published, stated Kullengård. The market will even be facilitating curated one-on-one conferences between the initiatives and Nordic Film Market delegates, by invitation solely.

Market screenings, in the meantime, will kick off on Feb. 4 and might be solely out there for the accredited individuals, starting from competition programmers, patrons and gross sales brokers.

The Göteborg Film Pageant’s business program, together with the Nordic Film Market, might be offered on a digital platform at goteborgfilmfestival.se beginning on Jan. 29. The Nordic Film Market is about to run Feb. 4–7.