Göteborg’s TV Drama Vision Unveils First TV Guests and Shows

Working totally on-line over Feb. 3-4, the Nordic area’s largest TV market, TV Drama Vision – which is held parallel to Sweden’s Göteborg Movie Pageant – will roll out the crimson carpet to Danish writer-director Susanne Bier as an honorary visitor.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning helmer will talk about her 30-year profession, starting from the Danish hits “After the Wedding ceremony” and “In a Higher World” to the acclaimed English-language collection “The Night time Supervisor” and “The Undoing.” She may even share recommendations on how creators can adapt to the ever-changing content material trade whereas sticking to their imaginative and prescient.

“It’s by no means simple to get star visitors, so we’re thrilled to welcome Susanne Bier,” stated Göteborg fest head of trade Cia Edström, who described Bier as “an fascinating creator, who has moved elegantly from auteur filmmaking to the mainstream. She is an ideal match for an occasion like ours,” she added.

Detailing the primary glimpse of the digital program, which was unveiled this Friday morning, Edström sayd that this 12 months’s Nordic TV occasion might be slimmer but “complete and related proper now,” in order to make it worthwhile for individuals to attend within the crowded digital confab house.

Among the many keynotes in regards to the present developments within the TV drama world might be a session about digital manufacturing, that includes panelists Kjartan Thor Thordason of main Icelandic manufacturing home Sagafilm, Patrick Nebout and Henrik Jansson-Schweizer of Beta Movie backed and Stockholm-based Dramacorp, in dialog with media analyst Johanna Koljonen.

“Beneath COVID-19, the place many productions have needed to cancel or revise their schedule and places, digital manufacturing is the following massive factor,” asserted Edström.

Some great benefits of digital manufacturing is among the many subjects that might be picked up by Koljonen in her annual Nostradamus report, to be introduced on Feb. 4 completely to trade delegates, whereas the newest developments in international TV drama and the way to look past COVID-19 might be mentioned by Ampere Evaluation’ Man Bisson.

One other keynote audio system set to encourage TV Drama Vision attendees might be Danish author, futurist and thinker Lene Rachel Anderson who will analyze Nordic Secrets and techniques and Nordic public broadcasters’ potential to “carry our spirits, make us wiser, give us hope and unite us.”

As at all times, the Göteborg TV drama platform may even be a sizzling spot for international gamers hoping to dwelling on the following massive Nordic – and European- reveals. Two high-end TV dramas unveiled right this moment headline a swathe of works in manufacturing progress and improvement, to be unveiled Jan. 22, with the remaining program.

One, Swedish mini-series “A Royal Secret,” starring Sverrir Gudnason (“Falling,” “Borg vs. McEnroe”), is directed by Lisa James Larsson (“Victoria”, “Britannia”) and based mostly on an authentic script by Bengt Braskered (“Jordskott”). Set between 1933 and the Fifties and impressed by true occasions, the story centres on the forbidden love between King Gustav V of Sweden and entrepreneur Kurt Hajby.

REinvent Studios handles international gross sales on the interval drama which is produced by Stellanova Movie for Swedish broadcaster SVT. The native premiere is ready for Christmas 2021.

Additionally introduced, the Croatian-Icelandic co-producion “The Risk of an Island,” at present in improvement, is a dystopian drama written by Mateja Bozicevic (“Carnival Row”). It footage Icelandics being pressured to resettle on Croatian islands within the aftermath of a cataclysmic volcanic eruption. Their makes an attempt to protect their tradition and identification spark clashes with native Croatians, prompting the 2 nations attempt to discover frequent grounds to co-exist. The eight-part collection is produced by Croatia’s Drugi Plan and Iceland’s Glassriver.