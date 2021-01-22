Goteborg’s TV Drama Vision’s Unveils Full 2021 Line-Up

Göteborg’s TV Drama Imaginative and prescient, the drama sequence and TV business strand of Scandinavia’s greatest film-TV competition, has unveiled additional particulars of its works-in-progress and venture showcases, in addition to keynote audio system from HBO Europe to Walter Presents.

As HBO Max lands in Europe throughout the second half of 2021, Antony Root, govt VP unique programming and manufacturing at HBO Europe and Christian Wikander, commissioning editor and VP of Programming, HBO Nordic, focus on the streamer’s imaginative and prescient and inventive technique.

European TV keynote audio system set to stipulate their imaginative and prescient embody Walter Luzzolino, the face and curator behind the globally profitable Walter Presents drama model, who has co based Eagle Eye Drama to make English-language sequence impressed by overseas language hits.

As at all times, prime Nordic and worldwide TV execs and streamers will take centre stage to debate the upcoming developments and challenges forward. These embody drama chiefs from TV2 and DR in Denmark; Sweden’s Viaplay, TV4, and SVT; Norway’s NRK and YLE in Finland.

The Nordic TV fest, which can run totally on-line over Feb. 3-4, will function a primary take a look at work-in-progress “Blackport,” a fishy eight half story of greed, corruption and energy struggles that’s being made by the Icelandic manufacturing firm Vesturport, for its nationwide public broadcaster RÚV. The venture gained the Berlinale Collection Market CoPro pitching classes in 2018.

Struggles within the political enviornment – that includes historic feminine figures – additionally dominate the Nordic sequence in growth this 12 months, together with the 12-part political drama “Energy Play.”

The November movie venture for public broadcaster NRK follows the construct of the Norwegian Labour Get together within the late ‘70s, as Gro Harlem Bruntland navigates her path to turn out to be the nation’s first feminine prime minister.

One other drama with a powerful feminine politician at its helm is “Vigdís,” which tells the rise of Vigdís Finnbogadóttir, the world’s first democratically elected president. The four-parter’s manufacturing firms are Vesturport and Glassriver for RÚV.

Elsewhere, the competition shall be showcasing Finnish drug ring thriller “506 Grams of Ural Snow” an in growth venture made by Aito & Haapasalo Leisure for Finland state TV community YLE.

Past the Nordics, TV Drama Imaginative and prescient can also be profiling quite a lot of growth tasks from Japanese Europe, together with Estonian outfit Cuba Movies’ eight-part “Who Shot Otto Mueller?” that sees the dying of a businessman play out like a “Rashomon”- model whodunit.

“The Abyss,” in the meantime, from Croatia’s Nukleus Movie, focuses on a feminine detective’s hunt for a serial killer of highly effective males.