Gotham Knights Changes Batgirl’s Story After Fan Criticism Over Character Biography

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Gotham Knights has faced criticism from fans for aspects that they considered neglected. A few weeks ago, Red Hood gameplay was the subject of controversy after seeing Jason Todd employ a “mystic jump” to move, a boost of energy that would come from his condition of being resurrected.

Now it’s the good guy’s turn Barbara Gordonwhich had a biography on the game’s website where they talked about the recovering from your injuries. The original Gotham Knights biography recounted a confrontation that had prostrated Barbara in a Wheelchair, becoming an Oracle, an expert in communications and a great source of information. But the death of her father would have granted him “the drive to recover“from her injuries and become Batgirl.

The criticism of the fans was not long in coming, who saw the recovery from paraplegia thanks to simple willpower and training as a frivolous tale. The creators of the game seem to have taken good note of the fans’ discomfort and Patrick Redding, creative director, revealed in a question and answer session echoed by Eurogamer, that the team has worked with AbleGamers, an American association dedicated to the improvement in the accessibility of the games, to learn about the different types of spinal injuries and the recovery of mobility.

The biography appealed to willpower to cure paraplegiaRedding acknowledged the criticism on the description of the character and confirmed that a good part had been changed. The creative recalled that many of the elements of the characters in the game differ from the history of the comics, but in Gotham Knights, Barbara has gone through multiple surgeries, lots of rehab and exercises of pain control. This rehabilitation will be present in the game and we can see Barbara doing many exercises, as well as meeting with back braces in both Barbara’s street clothes and Batgirl’s outfit. In recent days, Warner Bros. has been sharing interesting information about Gotham Knights and the reasons why it has been canceled on PS4 and Xbox One.

