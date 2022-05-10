Gotham Knights co-op could double with up to four players in the Batman universe title

The game’s PlayStation Store page indicates support for four instead of two, as advertised.

Fans of the world of DC Comics have certain games on their horizon, and perhaps the closest of them is Gotham Knights, which offers us to enter the Batman universe but without directly controlling the bat hero. The game has a confirmed release date for this year along with a cooperative mode, but there is news about the latter.

It seems that in Warner Bros. Games Montreal They are going at a good pace with the project, which could leave us with news that we did not expect. And it is that if we go to the page of the game in the PlayStation Store, at the time of writing these lines we can see how it is indicated that the title includes support for four playerswhich suggests that the cooperative mode would have been expanded to be originally announced only for two.

Screenshot of Gotham Knights PlayStation Store page

The PS Store page talks about 4 player networkDespite explicitly stating that “supports 4 player online with PS Plus”, the description text remains as it was, and speaks of “play alone or with another hero“, so there is some contradiction. However, the fact that the figure has been changed from two to four users in the section leaves hope to be able to form a squad with Robin, Batgirl, Red Hood and Nightwing playing at the same time.

Gotham Knights is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S for the next October 25 of this same year. The studio, lately focused on DC Comics games, is also working on another unannounced projector at least that suggests the experience of some developers who have recently worked on the team.

