Gotham Knights confirmed that each character will have their own story after Batman’s death

Warner Bros. Games Montréal released a new trailer Gotham Knightsa narrative section that tells how the story of the Batifamily will unfold after one of the key events that breaks its universe: the Batman’s death. Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood y Robin They must be understood as a team to be able to face the horde of enemies that intends to take over Gotham City after the defeat of the Dark Knight.

“We have a character arc for each of the knights, with cutscenes unlocking from start to finish. These arcs explore different things from each other. Something we delve into it’s how trauma can affect memory, how pain persists and doesn’t resolve from one moment to the nextand how it’s connected to all the losses,” he said. Ann LemayNarrative Director of Gotham Knights.

Each character will have a particular route that will allow players to choose their favorite style of play, as well as select what perspective they want to hear about everything that happens to the characters after the death of their mentor. . Seeking to stop the crime wave, the four vigilantes will have no choice but to unite and intersect their stories, although they all aspire to become the next Batman.

In addition to this narrative sneak peek, Warner Bros. Games announced that those who pre-order the game will receive la skin 233 Kustom Batcyclea cosmetic based on the vehicle’s first appearance in DC Detective Comics issue #233.

Gotham Knights It will be released worldwide on October 21, 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

