Gotham Knights delves into the Batman family with a video dedicated to superheroes

From Warner Bros. they want us to get to know Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin in depth.

It’s clear that Gotham Knights wouldn’t exist without the One-family, and that is why Warner Bros. has wanted to present in detail all the superheroes of his next game. So far, we’ve been able to see how Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood and Robin fare in combat, but the authors also wanted to present the people under the masks with a backstage video.

Knights evolve through character transformation arcsAnn LemayHere we can observe the family as a whole, which gives us the opportunity to take a first look at a group with little cohesion where each of its members suffers the death of Batman in his own way. Ultimately, Warner Bros. reminds gamers that, with the exception of Robin, these superheroes aren’t used to teamwork.

“The Knights evolve through character transformation arcs that are shown in key cinematic scenes from the beginning of the game, “explains Ann Lemay, narrative director of the installment. “With these character arcs we explore different elements of each Knight. We have delved into how psychological trauma affects memory and how pain persists. This doesn’t get resolved right off the bat, and it may not even have to do with a single loss.”

We will have the opportunity to see how the Bat-family develops next October 21 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. If you are also interested in knowing the characters beyond the group of vigilantes of Gotham, we recommend you to see the dangerous gameplay of Harley Quinn, although you can also prepare for the launch of Gotham Knights by reading the prequel comic with the last case of Batman before of his death.

