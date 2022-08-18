Gotham Knights has already finished its development and will not suffer any delay

Warner Bros. has announced it on its Twitter account with the entire team celebrating.

We live a few months where delays are very normal and common in the video game industry. In 2022, a few games that we were looking forward to have already been delayed. In this case Warner Bros. has given good news to fans of Gotham Knights, as they have announced that the development of the title has already finished.

The entire Gotham Knights team is proud to announce that we are officially GOLD!Warner Bros. Games MontrealHas been the official Warner Bros. Games Montreal Twitter account which has announced the fantastic news that every Gotham fan was waiting for. Gotham Knights It will arrive in October because it is already Gold. This was announced by Warner Bros.: “The entire Gotham Knights team is proud to announce that we are officially GOLD! See you in October!”

You can see that the team has celebrated in a big way gathering to take an endearing photo. The truth is that Gotham Knights was offering many details and videos of the game in recent weeks. The last thing they showed was a trailer focused on Red Hood.

Gotham Knights will be out on October 25 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. They also confirmed that Gotham Knights will have 11 sets of costumes at launch, but reiterate that there will be no micropayments. If you want to liven up the wait for this game, you can read the 7 keys to Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad.

More about: Warner Bros. Montreal and Gotham Knights.