Gotham Knights: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More

The CW is going to start airing the Gotham Knights TV show. The CW originally said that Gotham Knights would air in December 2021. The show’s production is now over. Gotham Knights was picked up by The CW in May 2022, after a pilot episode was ordered in February 2022. Production has continued, even though the Arrowverse has been having a lot of problems that have been in the news. As the name suggests, the Gotham Knights TV show will follow a group of heroes from Gotham. However, the most famous one, Batman, won’t be in it because it takes place after he died.

Gothan Knights is interesting because it reminds me of the canceled show Batwoman, which was about the title character after Batman left. The show comes out when the Gotham Knights name is already well-known because a video game about the team is coming out in 2022. Even though the game has nothing to do with the series, the DC franchise is growing, and the Gotham Knights series is part of their “Elseworlds” future.

Gotham Knights Cast

We can only list the cast members we know about right now. Check out the Gotham Knights cast in the list below:

Oscar Morgan as Turner Hayes, Bruce Wayne’s adopted son

Navia Robinson as Carrie Kelley

Fallon Smythe as Harper Row

Tyler DiChiara as Cullen Row, Harper’s brother

Olivia Rose Keegan as Duela, the daughter of Joker

Anna Lore as Stephanie Brown, the daughter of Cluemaster

Rahart Adams as Brody March, the son of Lincoln March

Misha Collins as Harvey Dent

Damon Dayoub as Lincoln March

Lauren Stamile as Rebecca March

Gotham Knights Plot

In Gotham Knights, the story takes place after Batman has died. In the TV show Gotham Knights, Turner Haynes, who is Bruce Wayne’s adopted son, teams up with the kids of Batman’s enemies following they’re being accused of killing Bruce. Turner says that people think he did it to get Bruce Wayne’s huge fortune and that Duela is also being accused of being the Joker’s daughter.

The Gotham Knights TV show trailer shows that Robin seems to be forced to break the ragtag group out of their holding cell, and it’s clear that the group will be on the run for most of Gotham Knights season 1. Turner’s main goal is to find out who killed his adoptive father so that he and the rest of the group can clear their names. Of course, he also wants to fight crime.

The official plot synopsis of Gotham Knights reads as follows:

Bruce Wayne is murdered and his adopted son forges an alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies. As the city becomes more dangerous, these mismatched fugitives will become its next generation of saviors, known as the Gotham Knights.

Gotham Knights Release Date

The main filming for the Gotham Knights TV show has finally come to an end, and a release date has been set. The new date for the start of the Gotham Knights show on the CW is Tuesday, March 14, 2023. This is a change from the original launch date of February. As part of the CW’s new “Super Tuesdays” line-up, the new show will air right after the season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois. The first season of Gotham Knights will have 13 episodes, but a second season hasn’t been approved yet.

Who is making Gotham Knights?

Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash, and James Patrick Stoteraux, who have all worked on The CW’s Batwoman (2019–2022), will be among the show’s creators. Jeffery G. Hunt (Legacies), Danny Cannon (Pennyworth), Elizabeth Henstridge (Superman & Lois), Lauren Petzke (Walker), Eric Dean Seaton (Titans), and America Young are the directors for this season (Blindspot). Editor Mark C. Baldwin and cinematographer James Hawkinson (who worked on “The Man in the High Castle”) are also part of the team (Nikita).

Gotham Knights Trailer

The first trailer for Gotham Knights on the CW arrived in May 2022. It was the first time people saw Gotham in real life and, most importantly, the heroes who would replace the Bat. The trailer didn’t show who killed Batman, so there will be a “whodunit” element to the CW show. The trailer also showed Turner Haynes, who is Bruce Wayne’s adopted son. He should not be confused with Damian Wayne, who will be in the next movie, The Brave and the Bold. Haynes is a new character on the Gotham Knights show, so it was a risky move to make him the main bad guy.