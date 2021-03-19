Gotham Knights se retrasa a 2022

Gotham Knights has been delayed to 2022. The Batman cooperative game, developed by WB Games. Montreal originally had a release scheduled for sometime this year. However, we will have to wait a little longer.

According a published statement on the official Gotham Knights Twitter account, the team says the title will be released worldwide in 2022. WB says the delay is so the team can have “more time to provide the best possible experience for players.”.

This is the latest in a series of new game delays announced for their arrival in 2021.

As you can see, the statement comes in the form of an image with the visual style of the game itself. Then we leave you with the translation of the message (in full) that WB Games. Montreal has sent fans:

“We are giving the game more time to provide the best possible experience for players. Thanks to our incredible fans for their tremendous support of Gotham Knights. We look forward to showing more of the game in the coming months.”.

At this time, there are many doubts that the game continues to generate. But we are not talking about its quality or development, but rather about the many questions we still have regarding what exactly it will offer. If you are a bit lost in that regard, we recommend that you take a look at this article. In it, both the director and the producer of the game respond to the biggest unknowns of the DC game.

On the other hand, this delay to 2022 means that Gotham Knights hits the market in the same year that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is scheduled to launch. Obviously, a year is too long for both releases to overlap, but we must be vigilant to see if WB Games also ends up moving the long-awaited Rocksteady title.