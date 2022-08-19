Gotham Knights teaches his skill tree, and unlocking it at 100% will be difficult

Warner Bros. Montreal wants each user to move forward with their character by making their own decisions.

Warner Bros. Games Montreal cannot be accused of a lack of transparency. Despite the fact that it is still two months away from its launch, currently set for October 25, the team responsible for Gotham Knights continues to unravel every fundamental aspect of its gaming experience, little by little, and that includes its abilities.

In a gameplay shared for the first time with IGN, the Canadian team delves into how progression works in the RPG framed within the Batman universe, explaining that each character will have extensive customization options in this field with up to four skill trees each.

For example, and focusing on Red Hood, we will have Brawler for close combat, Vengeance to unleash the most terrifying part of the character, and finally Knighthood to emphasize the traits that will make him more like Batman. And it is that, they comment, the final objective of the video game is to make these characters heroes worthy of filling the void left by Batmandeceased at the beginning of the adventure.

Your choices will always be importantGeoff EllenorAs we read on the portal, skill trees are made up of a mix of skill or stat upgrades, but the paths they can take you down are purposely varied, allowing build different versions of the same hero. That means having to choose, and Warner Bros. Montreal makes it clear that those who finish their game will have unlocked a good part of the talents, but not all. “Your choices are always going to matter, at least when it comes to what you need to get through the story,” says Game Director Geoff Ellenor.

Given the group nature of the adventure, Gotham Knights does not forget those who want to experiment with different characters, so seeks not to penalize those who change heroes in the middle of the middle of his game. “Basically, you have a surplus of skill points that you can spend. You sit there and allocate them. You can look at the entire skill tree. You can decide what you want to have access to.”

Gotham Knights will arrive on October 25 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, having ruled out its premiere on PS4 and Xbox for reasons of technological leap. This week, on the other hand, it was confirmed that the RPG starring Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood (Reed Hood) and Robin (Tim Drake) had finally finished development.

