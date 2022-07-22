Gotham Knights will be at San Diego Comic-Con, which returns this weekend full of panels

The international convention of comics returns with the “hype” through the clouds with Marvel and DC.

From today until next Sunday, those who are passionate about comics and derived products, as well as series and movies of great importance among the geek community, have an unavoidable date with the san diego comic con, which is being held again in person after two years of absence due to the pandemic. among those present there will be video gamesincluding the long-awaited Gotham Knights.

Warner Bros. Games has confirmed the presence of the open world action RPG with at least one trailer starring Batgirl, after seeing in recent weeks other videos dedicated to Nightwing and Robin (played by Tim Drake in this adventure). It will not be the only presence of the company at the convention, since MultiVersus, which celebrates its open beta these days, will also be in some way.

On the Marvel side it seems that there will be no news about their video games. Although yesterday we had a new gameplay look at Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

A Comic Con in good shape

Leaving video games behind, the San Diego Comic Con appears on the horizon with much of the level of expectation of pre-pandemic editions. In this sense, there are confirmed panels for DC Films, Marvel Studios, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The House of the Dragon (Game of Thrones), Star Trek, etc. And relevant announcements are expected from several of these calls.

Although the conditions of each event are very different, it is still a good sign for E3 2023 to see how companies like Warner Bros., who had opted in 2020 and 2021 for their own event to present their novelties, return to the convention of San Diego comics without holding anything back. Will we see in Los Angeles next year the return of large companies to the largest video game fair?

Let us remember that since the organization of E3, to guarantee a big comeback, they have signed those responsible for the New York Comic Con.

More about: Gotham Knights, Multiversus and San Diego Comic-Con 2022.