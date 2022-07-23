Gotham Knights will feature several Batman villains, the Joker too? Warner Bros. Responds

If you don’t want to spoil any possible video game surprises, you can ignore reading this news.

Few pairs of heroes and villains have given more play throughout the history of entertainment than Batman y Joker. For this reason, when any type of product related to this universe is announced, the question soon comes to the fore, will we see the Joker in Gotham Knights? Those responsible for the video game did not want to shy away from the question during a panel held yesterday at the San Diego Comic-Con.

Batgirl has been the protagonist of the latest Gotham Knights trailer at SDCCPatrick Redding, creative director of the video game, took up the gauntlet and denied the presence of the clown prince of crime in the open world action RPG. However, he did leave the door to see another very famous character these years. I can neither confirm nor deny that Harley Quinn be,” he added. In this way, there is hope to see the chaotic member of the Sirens of Gotham in the adventure.

About Enigma, on the other hand, the presence of a single symbol of the character in Gotham Knights is mentioned, without specifying more about Ridler’s participation.

Joker (Arkham Saga).

However, the leading role of Gotham Knights will fall on the Court of Owls, a secret society that made its debut in the comics just 10 years ago. “Formed by members of the oldest and wealthiest families in the history of the city, the Court is the backbone that shapes the history of Gotham Citycontrolling the flow of wealth and industry for more than two centuries,” they describe.

In the first gameplay presentation, from DC FanDome 2020, we were also allowed to observe a fight between Batgirl and Tim Drake with Mr. Freeze, so the presence of other iconic antagonists from Batman’s gallery of villains is to be expected. Apart from those mentioned, which ones would you like to see in the video game?

Gotham Knights will hit stores on October 25 for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S after canceling its premiere on PS4 and Xbox One for technical reasons. The cooperative RPG has been present at the San Diego Comic-Con, through those responsible and with a trailer that shows Batgirl perfectly prepared for combat.

