Gotham Knights will have 11 sets of launch costumes, but they reiterate that there will be no micropayments

Each player will be able to find a worthy outfit to face the Court of Owls in the RPG.

In the last days the team of Warner Bros. Montreal has wanted to show the Gotham Knights public some of the outfits available for Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood and Robin (Tim Drake), but as always with this type of content, the dreaded micropayments resonate with the public. Are there? The Canadian team wanted to be clear and reiterate that it is not a practice present in their RPG.

Although its authors have never said otherwise, since the video game is constantly being updated and presents this type of content, public doubts are common, and more so with recent things in other proposals of a similar nature to Gotham Knights.

“No, There will be no in-app purchases or microtransactions in Gotham Knights.“, we can read in the frequently asked question sheet on the Gotham Knights website.

But there will be suits, lots of suits. Specifically this week, up to 28 outfits were presented through the pages of IGN, which you can see below. At the launch of Gotham Knights there will be 11 different costume setswhich is a total of 44 individual costumes (not including transmogs), of which there are two, “Beyond” and “KnightWatch”, which do seem to be linked to two DLCs.

Why so many? In statements to the specialized portal of Patrick Redding, creative director of the action RPG in the world, “the player’s expression is very important to us.” If there are no delays, Gotham Knights will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S this coming October 15. If you want to know more you can take a look at the latest gameplay video with Batgirl in action against dozens of villains.

