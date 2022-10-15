Gotham Knights will only run at 30 FPS and will not offer Performance Mode on consoles

When Gotham Knights hits consoles on October 21, it will do it without Performance Mode and will run at only 30 FPS.

As people like Wario64 on Twitterthe news was shared by Gotham Knights Executive Producer Fleur “Flaoua” Marty on the game’s Discord channel, and she wanted to spend some time resolving this issue for console players.

“I know a lot of you are wondering about the availability of a performance mode for Gotham Knights on console,” Marty wrote. “Due to the features of our game, such as offering an untethered co-op experience in our detailed open world, it’s not as easy as lowering the resolution and getting more FPS. For this reason, our game does not have a performance/ quality and will run at 30FPS on consoles.”

This news comes on the heels of the announcement of the Gotham Knights Heroic Raid mode, which will be a free-to-play four-player co-op mode launching on November 29, 2022. Even though there are four heroes (Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood) the Gotham Knights campaign only supports single or two player co-op. This new mode will give four friends the chance to take on arena-based challenges and see how the four heroes can work together to take down Gotham’s criminals.

