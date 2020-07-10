Gotham PD Series Set in ‘The Batman’ World Ordered at HBO Max – Variety

HBO Max has given a sequence dedication to a drama set in the Gotham police division from Matt Reeves and Terrence Winter, Variety has discovered.

The untitled sequence can be set in the world Reeves is creating for the function movie “The Batman,” with the intent being to launch a brand new Batman universe throughout a number of platforms. It’s mentioned to construct on the movie’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham Metropolis. It’s the first venture introduced below Reeves’ new general take care of Warner Bros. Tv Group.

“That is an incredible alternative, not solely to develop the imaginative and prescient of the world I’m creating in the movie, however to discover it in the form of depth and element that solely a longform format can afford — and attending to work with the extremely proficient Terence Winter, who has written so insightfully and powerfully about worlds of crime and corruption, is an absolute dream,” Reeves mentioned.

Winter is writing and govt producing the sequence. Reeves will govt produce below his sixth & Idaho banner together with the corporate’s Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan. Dylan Clark can even govt produce with sixth & Idaho’s Rafi Crohn co-executive producing. Warner Bros. Tv is the studio.

“We’re so lucky to have such nice companions in Matt, Dylan, and Terry and unprecedented entry to a wealth of IP from our companions at Warner Bros. and DC,” mentioned Sarah Aubrey, head of unique content material for HBO Max.

Reeves is presently directing and producing “The Batman,” which is slated to hit theaters in October 2021. Reeves’ different function credit embody “Warfare for the Planet of the Apes” and “Daybreak of the Planet of the Apes,” the previous of which he co-wrote and directed and the latter he directed. On the tv aspect, sixth & Idaho is presently producing the Netflix sequence “Away” and Amazon’s “Tales From the Loop.” The corporate can be behind the NBC drama pilot “Atypical Joe” starring James Wolk. In tv, Reeves co-created and govt produced the hit sequence “Felicity” for The WB alongside J.J. Abrams, and he directed the pilot and several other extra episodes.

Winter beforehand served as a author, govt producer, and director on the landmark HBO sequence “The Sopranos,” He earned 12 Emmy nominations for his time on the present, profitable 4. He then went on to create the HBO sequence “Boardwalk Empire” and co-created HBO’s “Vinyl,” serving as showrunner and govt producer on each exhibits. On the movie aspect, Winter obtained an Oscar nomination for his work on the screenplay for Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Avenue.”

“Our collaboration with Warner Bros. and DC permits us to elaborate and develop fan connections throughout these highly effective manufacturers for years to return,” mentioned Kevin Reilly, chief content material officer of HBO Max and president ofTNT, TBS, and truTV. “That is Batman as most audiences have by no means seen earlier than and we all know followers will need to spend extra time in this new world impressed by the movie.”

Reeves is repped by CAA, three Arts Leisure, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Winter is repped by Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

This present will now be the second particularly about Gotham’s police division. Fox aired the drama sequence “Gotham” from 2014 to 2019 for 5 seasons and 100 episodes. The present chronicled the profession of Jim Gordon previous to Batman’s first look in Gotham Metropolis.

That is additionally the newest DC tv venture to be arrange at HBO Max. It was beforehand introduced that J.J Abrams and Unhealthy Robotic Productions are growing a “Justice League Darkish” sequence for the streamer. Others embody an Aquaman animated miniseries, with Greg Berlanti govt producing two others — an untitled Inexperienced Lantern sequence and a sequence adaptation of “Unusual Adventures.” In the meantime, Elizabeth Banks is govt producing a comedy sequence in growth at HBO Max known as “DC Tremendous Hero Excessive.”

HBO Max can be airing or set to air a number of exhibits from the streaming service DC Universe. “Doom Patrol’s” second season is airing on each HBO Max and DCU, whereas the animated sequence “Harley Quinn” is about to develop into accessible on HBO Max as effectively in the close to future.