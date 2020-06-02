Gov. Cuomo Says New York City Will Have Curfew – Variety

UPDATED: Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed on Monday there will likely be a curfew in New York City from 11 p.m. to five a.m.

Earlier within the day, New York City Mayor Invoice de Blasio mentioned his administration was weighing the potential of a citywide curfew after protests raged throughout the nation over the demise of George Floyd. Over the previous few days, cities corresponding to Los Angeles, Atlanta, Minneapolis and Philadelphia have instated early curfews to curb the nightly looting and destruction.

Although de Blasio initially mentioned throughout his each day press briefing that he didn’t see a curfew as an affordable technique, he agreed to revisit the thought with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Now, they mutually selected a curfew for Monday evening.

“I stand behind the protestors and their message, however sadly there are individuals who need to distract and discredit this second,” Cuomo wrote on Twitter. “The violence and the looting has been unhealthy for town, the state and this complete nationwide motion, undermining and distracting from this righteous trigger. Whereas we encourage individuals to protest peacefully and make their voices heard, the protection of most people is paramount and can’t be compromised. Tonight the Mayor and I are implementing a citywide curfew beginning at 11pm and doubling the NYPD presence throughout town.”

Earlier within the day, de Blasio additionally addressed the arrest of his daughter, Chiara de Blasio, who was taken into custody and later launched Saturday evening in Manhattan for “illegal meeting.”

He mentioned he didn’t acknowledge it earlier as a result of he hadn’t heard about it till his workplace obtained a press inquiry the subsequent day. Within the press briefing, he stood by his daughter, saying that she was peacefully protesting and following police orders.

“She recounted the story intimately to me. She was appearing peacefully,” de Blasio mentioned. “She believes that all the pieces she did was within the spirit of peaceable, respectful protest. I love that she was on the market making an attempt to alter one thing that she thought was unjust and doing it in a peaceable method.”

He continued, “I respect my daughter, I honor her, and I do know her coronary heart. I do know she appreciates humanity, each type of humanity. She appreciates the truth that individuals serve us, she appreciates the truth that we have to change this world. And she or he in her personal method has tried to do one thing about it.”