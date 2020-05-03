Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Mails ‘SNL’ Star Cecily Strong Michigan Beer – Variety

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer watched final weekend’s “Saturday Night time Reside at Residence” and seen one factor improper about Cecily Strong’s impression of her. She was consuming a Canadian Labatt beer — not a Michigan brew — so the governor mailed her a selfmade care bundle.

Strong, one of many long-running “SNL” forged members, posted a photograph of her items on Instagram. Whitmer mailed her mugs, drink sleeves, a t-shirt and several other instances of beer from Bell’s Brewery, one of many largest unbiased craft breweries in Michigan.

“Received a large and beautiful Michigan care bundle despatched to New York courtesy of that tremendous cool girl from Michigan,” Strong wrote. “Actually, this blew me away!”

Strong additionally thanked “SNL” writers Sudi Inexperienced and Fran Gillespie for writing the skit. “I’m sorry I can’t share with you in particular person, so cheers to you from afar!” she wrote.

In an interview final week with native information station Fox 2 Detroit, Whitmer joked, “They bought the beer improper. It ought to’ve been a Michigan beer, not a Labatt. We love Canada, however we drink Michigan beer.”

Final week’s episode of “Saturday Night time Reside at Residence” additionally featured Brad Pitt giving a spot-on impersonation of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who mentioned Pitt was a “stylish” man for doing it.

Watch Strong’s “SNL” skit under.