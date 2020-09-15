Government admitted, there is no information about the collusion of film people and drug peddlers

New Delhi: The government said on Tuesday that no actionable information has been received by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which reveals the alleged nexus between film industry people and drug traffickers. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy said in written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha that NCB continuously conducted searches, seizure, arrests and investigations throughout the year on actionable information obtained by it or from other sources. Also Read – Bollywood celebrities write media ‘open letter’ accusing media of falling behind Riya Chakraborty

He said, “During the period of lockdown of Kovid-19, NCB did not get any actionable information which exposed the collusion between film industry people and drug smugglers”. Reddy said, “However On August 28, 2020, a case was registered by Mumbai Regional Unit of NCB. So far 10 people have been arrested in this case. Drugs such as cannabis, hashish, tetra hydro cannibanol and lysergic acid d-ethylamide were seized in this operation. ” Also Read – How is Corona domestic vaccine? Government said- very safe but …

Reddy was answering the question whether the government has conducted a detailed investigation in the matter of collusion between the people of the film industry and those involved in the drug trade during the Kovid-19 lockdown. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Riya Chakraborty caught in these questions of NCB, read the complete list

(input language)