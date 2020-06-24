Government announces end of daily coronavirus briefings

This night’s daily televised coronavirus briefing from Downing Avenue would be the final one, the federal government has confirmed.

Boris Johnson will tackle the nation at 5pm tonight alongside chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance as he appears to additional define the comfort of lockdown measures introduced earlier in the present day.

And an announcement from Quantity 10 stated that the televised conferences, which have been going down all through the pandemic, would stop to be a daily occasion from in the present day – as an alternative solely occurring when there was important bulletins.

A spokesperson stated, “From in the present day, the press conferences will not be daily. We’ll proceed to carry press conferences to coincide with important bulletins, together with with the PM.

“We will probably be publishing all of the information which has beforehand been included within the press convention slides on gov.uk each week day.”

All through the disaster, the conferences have been the principle method during which journalists – and members of the general public – have held the federal government to account, with Johnson and a quantity of his most senior cupboard ministers commonly fielding questions in regards to the newest developments.

Earlier this month the federal government dropped weekend coronavirus briefings because of low viewing figures, taking the quantity of televised conferences down from seven per week to 5.