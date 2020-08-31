Government brings Vijay Mallya to courtroom at 2 pm on 5 October: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the reconsideration petition of fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya and asked him to appear in the courtroom on 5 October. Also, the court has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure Vijay Mallya’s presence in the courtroom. Also Read – Prashant Bhushan Contempt Case: Prashant Bhushan did this with a 1 rupee coin after sentencing

Let me tell you that Mallya had filed a petition for review of the 2017 decision, in which he was convicted for contempt of court. The Supreme Court held him guilty of contempt, as Mallya had not given an accurate account of his assets and transferred the money to his children.

The Supreme Court gave instructions on Monday that fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya will have to appear in person at 2 pm on October 5. Apart from this, the court has also directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to ensure the presence of Mallya in the courtroom on that day (5 October).

Significantly, Mallya has also been found guilty of violating the court order by removing $ 40 million from his account. According to the court order, Mallya has been banned for withdrawing money. In court on Monday, Judge U.U. The bench of Lalit and Vineet Saran dismissed the review petition.

This order of the Supreme Court has come on a review petition filed by Mallya against the decision of July 14, 2017. Mallya was found guilty of contempt for non-payment of Rs 9,000 crore to banks despite repeated instructions. On June 19, the Supreme Court sought an explanation from Mallya’s registry regarding his appeal. The bench said that according to earlier records, the review petition was not listed in the court for the last three years.

(Input IANS)