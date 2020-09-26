Government changed the rules of National Pension System, crores of people will be benefited, know how

National Pension System: The central government has changed the national pension system. Under this new change, old subscribers of the National Pension System i.e. NPS, who have left before this time, can join it again. PFRDA, PFRDA has given its permission. According to the current rules, subscribers can opt out of it before the completion of 60 years of age. Also Read – Want to become a millionaire as soon as possible, then you have to do this work every month, know

Open new NPS account Also Read – Central government can soon announce the biggest relief package, know what will be the benefit to you

When the investment matures in NPS NPS, 80 percent of the investor’s money gets converted into regular pension, while the remaining 20 percent amount can be withdrawn outright. Now those who had withdrawn 20 percent of the amount, if they want to join the NPS again, then they have to deposit this amount. Apart from this, they can complete the withdrawal pension process by taking regular pension. After this, they can open a new NPS account. Also Read – EPFO: Now there will be no tension of pension after retirement, do not have to run away, know plan

Know what will be the benefit

Under the PFRDA, the National Pension System (NPS) gives its subscribers an opportunity to retire at a lower cost through pension funds. The benefits of NPS include portability, flexibility, various easy means to distribute contribution, option of pension fund, priority of scheme, exclusive tax benefits etc.

PRAN unique number will be available in NPS, these are the advantages

Subscribers under NPS are given a Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN), which is unique. Subscribers can have an active PRAN at one time and hence they can open a new account after closing their existing NPS account. . Under the NPS, the subscriber can choose premature exit (withdrawing money before the age of 60) or upon receiving the final exit or superannuation at the age of 60, or at any later time according to the regulation.

In case of premature exit, up to 20% of the pension corpus deposited in the PRAN can be withdrawn as a lump sum and the balance (80% or more) will be used to purchase the Annuity plan from the Annuity Service Provider (ASP) as reported by PFRDA .

New NPS account to be opened with new PRAN

With a new PRAN you will have to open a new NPS account, if you are eligible to join the NPS. Continue with the same PRAN in the NPS, for which the previously withdrawn amount (up to 20 percent) is deposited again into your NPS account (PRAN). To continue the existing PRAN, the option to double deposit can be availed once and the amount has to be deposited in lump sum.

Anyone can join NPS

Any salaried person between 18 and 60 years of age can join NPS. There are two types of accounts in NPS: Tier-I and Tier-II. Tier-I is a retirement account, which is mandatory for every government employee to open. At the same time, Tier-II is a voluntary account, in which any salaried person can start an investment on his behalf and withdraw money at any time.