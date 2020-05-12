The Division of Digital, Tradition, Media and Sport have confirmed to Display that capturing for TV and movie could restart, providing they adhere to social distancing guidelines.

A spokesperson instructed the publication: “The federal government is working carefully with the display sector to perceive how several types of productions can adjust to social distancing guidelines, and give confidence to individuals within the TV and movie industries that there are secure methods by which they can return to work.”

The change comes weeks after productions had been halted when the nation went into lockdown again in March.

The federal government’s new guidelines state: “All staff who can not work at home ought to journey to work if their office is open.”

Productions which do restart could have to adjust to social distancing measures, sustaining a two-metre distance between workers.

The brand new guidelines laid out by the federal government might be launched in full later this week.

In the meantime, the British Movie Fee have been drafting a plan for the way to proceed with filming safely amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The industry-wide session on protocols going ahead is about to conclude on 15th Might.