Government employees are in danger due to the order of the central government, this fear over retirement

Retirement Rules: An order of the Central Government regarding retirement has caused a stir in all the ministries and departments. About 49 lakhs government are upset and these workers are sweating after listening to this order. According to this order, especially those employees and officers who have completed three decades of their service are upset.

After the central government order is issued, government employees are beginning to feel insecure about their retirement. This time the government has made it clear that periodic review will be strictly implemented, it has been said that premature retirement in public interest is not a penalty.

In the letter which the Government has sent to all Ministries and Departments, it has been explained in detail that in the public interest, the basic rules 'FR' and CCS (Pension) Rules for speeding up departmental functions, running economy and bringing efficiency in administration. – There is a provision for giving premature retirement in 1972.

According to the order, every department will have to prepare a register, it will contain the details of the employees who have crossed the age of 50/55 years. Their thirty years of service should also be completed. The functioning of such personnel is reviewed from time to time. The government has kept the option that it can hire any officer in the public interest, who has been asked by his appropriate authority to review the decision to send him on premature retirement.

According to the DoPT (Department of Personnel and Training), the authority has the right to retire any government employee under the FR 56 (J) / Rules-48 (1) (B) of CCS (Pension) Rules-1972 rule. Can do. Provided that the case is necessary for the public interest. In such cases, the employee concerned is retired by paying three months advance salary. In many cases, there is a rule to give them advance written notice three months in advance.

Rules-48 (1) (b) of CCS (Pension) Rules- 1972, any employee who has completed thirty years of service can also be given retirement. This category includes those employees who are covered under pension. Such personnel can be retired by giving notice or three months advance salary and allowances three months before the date of retirement.