Government employees strike in Odisha, will be jailed, bill passed

The Odisha Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) Amendment Bill, 2020 passed in the Vidhan Sabha on Monday amid stiff opposition from the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress (Congress). Gone. Under this bill, there has been a provision of imprisonment for the government employees who went on strike.

The bill introduced in the House by Minister of State for Home DS Mishra on behalf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, was opposed by the BJP and members of Congress for its punitive provisions.

The Odisha Essential Services (Maintenance) Act Amendment Bill states that if any person is found inciting and funding the illegal strikes, he will be punished with imprisonment. This sentence can be up to one year. With this, a fine of up to Rs 5,000 can be imposed.

Apart from this, there is a provision in the new law to stop the strike of any person working in many essential services departments including fire service department, excise department, forest department, prisons, reforms and electronics.

According to the provisions of the Bill, any strike called by employees after the passage of the Bill will be considered illegal.

(PTI input)