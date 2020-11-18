Government engineer’s act, sexual exploitation of 50 children, 8 mobiles, sex toys, porn material and 800000 cash found from home

The act of a government junior engineer of Uttar Pradesh is in discussion these days. The engineer, accused of sexually abusing more than 50 children, has now been suspended. The CBI arrested him yesterday on Tuesday. He was posted as Junior Engineer (JE) in the irrigation department in Chitrakoot district. His name is Rambhavan Singh. Chitrakoot District Collector Seshamani Pandey has released a copy of the suspension order issued by VK Niranjan, the chief engineer of the irrigation project, to the media on Wednesday. Also Read – Gang-rape took place before the murder of a 6-year-old innocent in Kanpur, the accused had extracted lungs for black magic

Niranjan said in his suspension order that JE is suspended with immediate effect under the provisions of the Employee Conduct Rules for indulging in immoral and misconduct. Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Court declared three policemen, including former Superintendent of Police, absconding in case of suicide

Officials said on Tuesday that Singh is accused of performing mischief in Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur districts with around 50 children between the ages of 5 and 16 years. He was arrested from Banda and can be produced in a competent court soon. According to officials, during the search, the CBI has found eight mobile phones, about eight lakh rupees in cash, sex toys, laptops and other digital evidence of pornographic material related to children. He said that it is alleged that Singh was carrying out this work for the last 10 years. It is believed that he told investigators that he used to give mobile phones and other electronic devices to the children to keep their mouth shut about this. See also Also – Viral Video, CM Yogi sent gift to innocent girl, father rescued from police

Meanwhile, Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankit Mittal said on Wednesday, “An eight-member team of the CBI had camped in the district since November 2, but the police did not know which case was being investigated. It was enough that the CBI team was constantly questioning the arrested JE Rambhavan and his driver. “

(input language)