Government gave big relief to pensioners in the matter of submitting life certificate, now this facility will be available from home

Life Certificate for Pensioners: The government has provided great relief to pensioners in the matter of submission of life certificate. Now pensioners can submit their life certificate right from home. According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the facility of submitting Digital Life Certificate through Postman has been launched. In view of the current corona virus epidemic, it is considered a big relief for pensioners, as they can now submit life certificates right from home.

launched doorstep service for submission of Digital Life Certificate through Postman. It will be a huge relief for pensioners to submit life certificate while staying at home: Govt of India

For pensioners, this is the time when they have to submit their life certificate. By the way, the date of submission of life certificate offline is between 1 November to 31 December. However, a life certificate can be submitted at any time of the year through online medium.