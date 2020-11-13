Entertainment

Government gave big relief to pensioners in the matter of submitting life certificate, now this facility will be available from home

November 13, 2020
2 Min Read

Life Certificate for Pensioners: The government has provided great relief to pensioners in the matter of submission of life certificate. Now pensioners can submit their life certificate right from home. According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the facility of submitting Digital Life Certificate through Postman has been launched. In view of the current corona virus epidemic, it is considered a big relief for pensioners, as they can now submit life certificates right from home. Also Read – EPFO ​​gave this huge relief to millions of pensioners, know what are the new changes

For pensioners, this is the time when they have to submit their life certificate. By the way, the date of submission of life certificate offline is between 1 November to 31 December. However, a life certificate can be submitted at any time of the year through online medium.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.