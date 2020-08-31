Government gives relief to the candidates of JEE and NEET, they will be able to go to the examination center for free.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh government has given relief to the candidates of JEE and NEET, the government has given exemption for the travel of the candidates. That is, the candidates will now be able to access the examination centers for free. For this, students will have to contact on number 181 or candidates can register at https / mapit.gov.in / covid-19 and reach their examination centers at the block, district level. Candidates will be able to avail this facility from 31 August. Also Read – NEET JEE Exam 2020: Delhi government demanded cancellation of the exam, said- any alternative system should be implemented

While giving information in this regard, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan tweeted – My dear children who appear in the JEE and NEET exam, have arranged free transportation to the district headquarters / block level centers up to the exam center. . This facility can be availed from 31 August. You can get information by calling 181, or you have to register yourself https://mapit.gov.in/covid-19.

– Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) August 30, 2020

Let us know that the candidates of JEE and NEET are also being provided free transportation facility by the Government of Odisha. Along with this, the state government has also made free arrangements for the stay of the candidates. Let me tell you that the first batch of JEE and NEET was exam on Sunday. JEE exams will be held till 6 September, while NEET exams will be till 13 September.