Government imposes ban on onion exports, aim to control prices

new Delhi: The government has banned the export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect. The reason for this is to increase the availability of onions in the domestic market and to control prices. Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification in this regard on Monday. According to the notification, 'the export of all varieties of onions is prohibited with immediate effect.'

DGFT works under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. It is an issue which deals with issues related to import and export. Provisions for arrangements under the transitional system will not come under this notification. In the national capital Delhi, onion prices are in the range of Rs 40 per kg.

Inflation based on wholesale price index for onion declined by 34.48 percent in August. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat are the main onion producing countries. 40 per cent of the total onion production of the country would have been produced during the Kharif crop. The rest of the production takes place during the Rabi season. However the kharif crop product is not collected.