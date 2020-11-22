Government is considering ways to authorize emergency use of Kovid-19 vaccine

Corona Vaccine in India Latest Updates: The government is considering ways to authorize the use of the vaccine in emergencies amidst the Phase III clinical trial of the Kovid-19 vaccine and pending its regular license. A meeting was also deliberated on the subject of its advance purchase commitment including the vaccine price in which NITI Aayog member (Health) Vinod Paul, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government K Vijay Raghavan and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan participated .

“It has been decided that the Vaccine Task Force (VTF) constituted by the Prime Minister’s Office will lay down the principle of approving use in case of emergency, while the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Kovid-19 including the value of the vaccine One should play a leading role in deciding the principles for advance market commitments.

The development comes against the backdrop of the Pfizer company seeking the right to emergency use of its Kovid-19 vaccine from US regulators. Another US biotechnology company Moderna said that it will also apply for the right of emergency use to the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, five vaccines in India are in various stages of clinical trials. The Serum Institute of India is currently testing Phase III of the Oxford-Astrogenica vaccine, while Bharat Biotech and ICMR have begun testing Phase III of the indigenously developed covicin.

The vaccine developed by Zydus Cadila has completed the second phase of clinical trials in the country. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will soon begin the second and third phase of the trial of Russian vaccine Sputnik-5 in India. According to the source, a meeting of the Vaccine Task Force (VTF) will be convened with experts to review the scientific status of vaccines worldwide and consider how and when a decision should be taken to authorize the emergency use of vaccines.