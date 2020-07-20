Government issues warning on N-95 mask, says it does not stop corona infection

new Delhi: The Center has written a letter to all states and union territories warning against wearing of N-95 masks fitted with perforated respirators, saying that it does not stop the spread of the virus and that it has taken steps to stop the Kovid-19 epidemic. The opposite is ”. Also Read – Corona in Odisha Update: In Odisha, cases of infections are increasing rapidly, number of infected has crossed 18,000

Rajiv Garg, Director General of Health Services in the Ministry of Health, has written to the Principal Secretaries of Health and Medical Education, states that it has come to light that people are "improperly using N-95 masks" in place of authorized health workers, Especially those with perforated respirators.

"It is brought to your notice that the N-95 mask fitted with perforated respirator is contrary to the steps adopted to prevent the spread of corona virus as it does not prevent the virus from coming out of the mask." In view of this, I urge you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face / mouth cover and prevent the improper use of N-95 mask."

Let us tell you that most people in the country have the impression that using a N-95 mask is better than covering the face with ordinary clothes. But now it has been directly stated by the government that N95 masks containing holes have failed to prevent infection.