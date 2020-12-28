Government lifts ban on onion exports, exports will be possible from January 1, 2021

New Delhi: After the fall in onion prices, the government on Monday has decided to lift the ban on export of all varieties of onions from January 1 next year. In September this year, the government had banned the export of onions to increase prices and increase availability in the domestic market. Also Read – VIDEO: These Yak are ‘Ramban’ for ITBP jawans deployed 24 hours on LAC against China, know why

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification, “All varieties of onions can be exported freely from January 1, 2021” Looks at the issues. Also Read – 39 Indians stranded in Chinese waters, China said- it has no relation with strained relations with India

The retail price of onion in the national capital is in the range of Rs 35-40 per kg. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are the three largest onion growing states in India. Also Read – Christmas boom in country and world, strictness in rules and some relief in Corona period

India is one of the largest onion exporters. Onions are exported from India to many countries including Nepal and Bangladesh.