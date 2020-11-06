Government made rules for IT services and BPO easier, can work from home from anywhere

new Delhi: The central government has announced simplification of guidelines for companies providing Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and IT based services (ITES). This will reduce the compliance burden of the industry and will help in ‘work from home’ and ‘work from anywhere’. For this, companies providing BPO and IT services have been demanding for a long time. The government has done this on Thursday. The government said, ‘Work from home’ is being expanded and ‘Work from anywhere’ is being made available. Also Read – Strict state government on pollution in Delhi, anti-cracker campaign will start from November 3

The new rules will create a favorable environment for ‘other service providers’ for ‘work from home’ and ‘work from anywhere’. Periodic reporting and other commitments for such companies have been abolished. The move is significant from the point of view that the industry is seeking relief in the ‘work from home’ case and wants to continue it on a permanent basis. Also Read – Voting for presidential election in this country amid Kovid-19 epidemic

OSPs are companies that use telecommunications resources to provide application services, IT services, or outsourcing services. In this way companies are called BPO, Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO), ITES and Call Center. Also Read – EPFO ​​launches WhatsApp helpline service to resolve complaints, help will be available on these numbers

According to the detailed guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications, this will encourage the concept of ‘Work from Home’. ‘Work from Home’ is being expanded to make ‘Work from Home’ available. It states that the status of Extended Agent / Remote Agent (Work from Home / Anywhere) has been approved with certain conditions. It states that the agent at home will be treated as the ‘remote agent’ of the OSP center and internet connection will be allowed. The remote agent will be allowed to work from any location in the country.

An official statement said that the new rules are intended to give impetus to the industry and present India as the most competitive IT space. The new regulations will help companies adopt policies related to ‘work from home’ and ‘work from anywhere’. This step has been taken at a time when IT / BPO companies are taking their employees from home due to the Kovid-19 epidemic.

The need for registration for OSP has been eliminated under the new rules. At the same time, the BPO industry associated with data related work has been excluded from the scope of these regulations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “India’s IT sector is our pride. The whole world considers the power of this region. We are committed to ensuring a conducive environment for growth and innovation in India. Today’s decision will especially encourage the young talent of the country. “