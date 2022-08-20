Government of Gustavo Petro asked Colombian airlines to restore commercial flights with Venezuela

MinTransporte asks airlines to reactivate flights to Venezuela. Photo: University of Sinu

In the framework of reestablishment of diplomatic and commercial relations between Colombia and Venezuela A request came from the national government to the country’s airlines: prepare the flights that depart from the land of coffee to the neighboring nation so that, as soon as the land borders are opened, so do the air routes.

This was requested by Minister of Transport, Guillermo Reyes, who hopes that commercial flights between the two countries will resume soon after the previous government, that of Ivan Duque, not only did it not resume bilateral relations with the Nicolás Maduro regime, but it also caused problems in getting around by air to the territory of Venezuela.

According to the portfolio manager, he began by asking the airlines Avianca, Viva Air and Latam that they give endorsement so that their aircraft, soon, can go to the neighboring country and vice versa. This, according to the government official of Gustavo Petro, will bring benefits tourist and economic for the two countries.

“They are airlines that operate in Colombia, the call is for them to be prepared so that at the time of reopening our diplomatic relations and mobility between the two countries they can offer Colombians and Venezuelans the possibility of traveling by air, they have shown all the availability to join this project,” Minister Reyes recently declared.

Venezuela and Colombia appointed their respective ambassadors to advance in the normalization of their diplomatic relations, broken in 2019, after the coming to power in Bogotá of the leftist Gustavo Petro.

The official even assured that the directives of the aforementioned aviation companies announced that they are already working so that everything goes as expected and even revealed the pilot month in which commercial flights between Colombia and Venezuela would be resumed: “They have told us that in October they would be ready to do so and they are already working on it, (…) I have no doubt that very soon both presidents will meet at the border and relations will be opened there “, Chief Carter added.

The official’s statements, which were given during an event attended by businessmen from the two aforementioned nations on Thursday, August 18, would also show signs that dialogues between the two countries advance to all engine.

In fact, warned of the problems that resuming flights could bring, Reyes said that he will soon meet with his counterpart in Venezuela: “There is concern about what it will be like when they open the border in terms of parking and security conditions. That is why we are going to talk with the (Venezuelan) Minister of Transport to obtain reciprocal conditions”, ad.

File photo. An Airbus A330 plane of the Avianca airline takes off from the Simon Bolivar airport in Caracas, Venezuela, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

He even spoke about the Venezuelan vehicles that are in the country’s air terminals and disclosed how they will normalize their return to their country of origin.

“We will have to update that registry and we will be in a permanent review in cargo transportation, businessmen are very anxious for this to be reactivated, we will also review the issue of driving licenses, there are many things to do,” Reyes said about planes and other vehicles that have been in the country for 7 years.

According to official figures, in Norte de Santander alone there are at least 60,000 vehicles that are in the process of being admitted after diplomatic problems between the two countries began in 2015 when Nicolás Maduro ordered the borders to be closed.

Now, Gustavo Petro’s minister revealed the transport priorities that the Government of Colombia and the Venezuelan regime will have on the agenda: “Mobility is centered between the four bridges (that connect the two countries) and all of which are in structural condition for use, both for vehicles and for pedestrians,” Reyes reported in dialogue with the press, in turn saying that, hand in hand with the National Institute of Roads (Invías), they are working to provide border crossings with infrastructure and security.

