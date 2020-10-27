Government of India declared 18 people as terrorists, Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin also in the list

new Delhi: The Government of India has declared 18 more people as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967, including Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who is a conspirator of the Mumbai terror attack, as well as the Kandahar Aircraft Hijack (IC 814) ) Has been involved in. The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement that expressing its commitment to strengthen national security and not tolerate terrorism, the Narendra Modi-led government designated 18 more persons under the provisions of the UAPA Act 1967 (as amended in 2019). Has declared. Also Read – Reduction in incidents of ceasefire violations in Kashmir, but in response to 300 terrorists entering

“Before this amendment, only organizations could be designated as terrorist organizations,” the statement said. Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha in July last year. The Modi government at the Center had made some changes in the old Act, so that the terror and Naxalite activities can be tightened and tightly dealt with against the terrorist activities against India. Also Read – Pakistan is helping terrorist organizations, continues to provide safe environment: Ministry of External Affairs

By implementing this revised provision, the central government named four persons as terrorists in September 2019 and nine in July 2020. The government said that it is committed to strengthen its policy of zero tolerance towards national security and terrorism. Also Read – Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Srinagar, Lashkar’s top terrorists killed

Pakistan-based terrorists are included in the list of terrorists released by the Ministry of Home Affairs. These include the names of Sajid Mir and Yusuf Muzammil, both of whom were commanders of a LeT operation in Jammu and Kashmir and accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Also on the list are Abdur Rahman Makki – brother-in-law of Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed, 1999 Kandahar IC-814 hijacker Yusuf Azhar, Mumbai blasts master mind Tiger Memon, including Chhota Shakeel, close to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Hizbul Mujahideen leader Syed Salahuddin and The Bhatkal brothers of the Indian Mujahideen are also named.

Farhatullah Gauri is also in the list, who was involved in the attack on Akshardham temple in 2002 and the task force office in Hyderabad in 2005. Abdul Rauf Asghar, who was the main conspirator in the 2001 attack on Parliament. Riyaz Ismail Shah Bandari, the founder of the Indian Mujahideen and has been involved in the German Bakery, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Jama Masjid and Mumbai attacks in India, has also been declared a terrorist.