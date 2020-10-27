Government of India declared 18 terrorists of Pakistan, including Hizbul Chief Salahuddin, as terrorists, see full list

new Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has released a list of 18 most wanted terrorists. In this, 18 people including Syed Salahuddin, the leader of banned outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, Chhota Shakeel, founder of Indian Mujahideen Bhatkal brothers and close aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, have been declared terrorists under the Prevention of Terrorism Amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). So far, the number of persons declared as terrorists has increased to 31. Also Read – Nepali President will confer honorary post of ‘General of Nepal Army’ on Army Chief of India

The Union Home Ministry made this announcement on the day when there was a two plus two dialogue between India and the US, in which Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met their American counterparts.

A Home Ministry spokesman said that the list, prepared under the provisions of the revised UAPA, also included Abdul Rauf Asghar, Ibrahim Athar and Yusuf Azhar, who hijacked an Indian Airlines plane in 1999.

Earlier, under this stringent law, only organizations could be declared terrorists and not individuals. But in August 2019, Parliament approved an amendment to the UAPA which included a provision declaring persons who commit or participate in terrorist acts, prepare for it or promote such acts as “terrorists”. Was

The central government had declared four persons in September 2019 and nine in July 2020 as terrorists through this revised provision.

Those who have already been declared terrorists under this law include Jaish-e-Mohammed mastermind Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Mumbai terror attack accused Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Karmistan Commando Force leader Paramjit Singh Panjwar and Babbar Khalsa Internet leader, Wadhwa Singh Babbar.

The spokesperson said, “Reiterating its commitment to strengthen national security and” absolutely no tolerance “towards terrorism, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi government today declared 18 more people as terrorists under the provisions of UAPA is.” He said, “These people are involved in various acts of terrorism from across the border and are making frivolous efforts to destabilize the country.”

The list also includes Sajid Mir, the top commander of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Abdur Rahman Makki, the accused of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and Lashkar commander Yusuf Muzammil, brother-in-law of Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed, is also included in this list. The chief of political affairs has also worked for the organization’s foreign affairs department.

Apart from these, Indian Mujahideen founder Riyaz Ismail Shahbandri alias Riyaz Bhatkal and his brother Mohammad Iqbal alias Iqbal Bhatkal are also included. Both of them have been involved in many terrorist acts including German Bakery (2010), Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore (2010), Jama Masjid (2010), Shitalaghat (2010) and Mumbai (2011) attacks.

Four close associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim – Sheikh Shakeel alias Chhota Shakeel, Mohammed Anees Sheikh, Ibrahim Memon alias Tiger Memon and Javed Chikna are also in this list. The United Nations has also declared them terrorists.

Shahid Mehmood alias Shahid Mehmood Rahmatullah, Pakistan-based deputy head of Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) of terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has also been declared a terrorist. Falah-e-Insaniyat is a masked organization of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Pakistani terrorists Farhatullah Ghori alias Abu Sufiyan, who were involved in a suicide attack on the Akshardham temple (2002) and the task force office in Hyderabad (2005), and three families of Jaish-e-Mohammed leader Masoor Azhar – Abdul Rauf Asgar, Ibrahim Athar and Yusuf Azhar is also included.

Syed Salahuddin, the kingpin of Hizbul Mujahideen, his accomplice Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan, a Pakistani terrorist and commander of Jaisalmer Sialkot sector Shahid Latif and Zafar Hussain Bhat of Pakistan, who handles the financial affairs of Hizbul Mujahideen, are also included in this list.

The spokesman said that under the firm and strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the Central Government amended the UAPA 1967 to include a provision for declaring persons as terrorists. Earlier, only organizations were declared as terrorists under this. The spokesman said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has clearly reiterated the country’s resolve to fight terrorism.

List of 18 declared terrorists and their main terrorist activities

1. Sajid Mir- Commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba and responsible for planning Mumbai attack

2. Yusuf Muzammil- Lashkar commander and accused of Mumbai attack

3. Abdul Rahman Makki– Brother-in-law of Lashkar Chief Hafiz Saeed

4. Shahid Mehmood- Deputy Chief of Lashkar FIF

5. Farhatullah Gauri- Was involved in the attack on Akshardham temple in 2002 and Taskforce office in Hyderabad in 2005

6. Abdul Rauf AsgharThe main conspirator of the attack on Parliament in 2001

7. Ibrahim Athar- Involved in the Kandahar aircraft hijack in 1999 and the main conspirator of the attack on Parliament

8. Yusuf Azhar- Kandahar aircraft was involved in hijack

9. Shahid Latif-Establishment of Jaish-e-Mohammed network in India and involved in terrorist incidents

10. Syed Mohammed Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin – Supreme Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, involved in raising money for terrorist activities in India

11. Ghulam Nabi Khan- Hizbul Mujahideen Deputy Supreme

12. Zafar Hussain Bhat- Deputy Chief of Hizbul, looks after funding for Hizbul in Kashmir

13. Riyaz IsmailThe founder of the Shahbandari-Indian Mujahideen was involved in the German Bakery in India, Chinnaswamy Stadium, Jama Masjid and the Mumbai attack.

14. Mohammad Iqbal- Was involved in serial blasts in Jaipur, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat

15. Sheikh Shakeel-Daud sees works related to Ibrahim’s underworld. Was involved in smuggling arms in Gujarat in 1993

16. Mohammed Anees Khan- Was involved in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast incident

17. Ibrahim Menon aka Tiger Menon- Was involved in the conspiracy of Mumbai blast

18. Javed Smooth- Was involved in the Mumbai blast incident