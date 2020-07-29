Government of India eyeing cheap imports from China, products will be tested on BIS standards

new Delhi: Importation of cheap and inferior products from China is going to be tightened soon, as the imported goods will now be tested on the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Traders say that the domestic industry will get a boost due to the cheaper imports from China. The Ministry of Commerce has identified 371 imported items, for which standards will be set by the BIS. These include mostly Chinese products, as India imports a wide variety of products from China to toys to electronic goods. There is a belief that Chinese products are cheap, but traders say that the quality of the products which are cheap are not good. Therefore, this decision of the government is sure to tighten the import of inferior goods from China. Also Read – Chinese soldiers, who moved out of some areas including Galvan Valley in Ladakh, will hold commanders’ talks on Pangong So

During a press conference on Monday, BIS Director General Pramod Kumar Tiwari said that the Ministry of Commerce has identified 371 imported tariff lines, which include electrical goods, pharmaceuticals, chemicals and steel goods and many other products including toys. Talking about toys, the Government of India had released the toy, quality control in February this year, which will be effective from next September. According to an order issued on February 25, 2020 by the Department of Industry Promotion and Internal Trade, which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the use of the Indian standard mark i.e. IS mark on toys will be mandatory.

Ajay Agarwal, president of the Toy Association of India, told IANS that although this standard would also apply to Indian businessmen, it would give a boost to the domestic toy industry if it tightens imports from China. To comply with the standards to be set for imported goods, BIS officials will be stationed at major ports of the country like Kandla, Cochin and Mumbai and will work with customs officials to check the quality of the products.

TK, director of the Indian Imports Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Pandey said that when the imported products are tested on the standards, it will tighten the bad stuff. He said that there is no doubt that testing imported goods on the standards will make it difficult for China to send inferior goods to Indian markets. Meanwhile, e-commerce companies included in the new Consumer Protection Act will be required to write the name of the country of origin of every product sold on their platform. Traders say that after the incident of 20 soldiers, including an officer of the Indian Army, in the skirmish with the Chinese army in the Galvan Valley of Ladakh, there has been an impact on the market because of the conflict between India and China, because the Chinese There has been a decrease in the interest of people towards the purchase of goods.