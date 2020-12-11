Government of India ‘gift’ to Nepal and Bhutan, ‘their citizens can travel to 11 countries under our Air Bubble Agreement’

New Delhi: The Civil Aviation Ministry on Friday said that citizens of Nepal and Bhutan have been allowed to travel by special international flights operated under the ‘Air Bubble’ agreement between India and 11 other countries. Also Read – IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma passed in fitness test; Can be included in the Test series against Australia

The ministry said on Twitter that these 11 countries are Ethiopia, France, Germany, Iraq, Kenya, Netherlands, Qatar, Rwanda, Tanzania, Ukraine and UAE.

International passenger flights have been suspended in the country since March 23 due to the Kovid-19 epidemic. However, airlines were allowed to operate special international flights after May under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' and after July under the 'Air Bubble' agreement.

India has entered into such agreements with about 22 countries including Nepal and Bhutan.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation tweeted, “Travelers traveling under the Air Bubble Agreement with France, Germany and the Netherlands can now travel to the European Union or Schengen area, South America and African countries.”

