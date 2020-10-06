Government of India planning to buy Sputnik V? Corona vaccination expected to begin soon!

New Delhi: The outbreak of Corona epidemic was seen in the country. Although the graph of corona seems to be falling these days, but the corona epidemic is not over yet. In such a situation, scientists from all over the world are busy making vaccines. But it is feared that the Sputnik V vaccine made by Russia may be made available first in the country. Also Read – Viral: Corona will end with steam of cooker! Learn what is the new desi jugaad …

By the way, the trial of two vaccines in the country has reached the third stage. At the same time, the vaccine being produced by Oxford University has reached trial in the third phase. In such a situation, if the news is to be believed, negotiations are going on between the Government of India and the Government of Russia. Recently, the Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan had announced that by July 2021, the vaccine would be made available for about 25 crore people. In this, the vaccine will be given to the medical people first. After his claim, the possibility has also gained momentum that the Indian government is preparing an action plan to make the vaccine made in Russia available in India.

Explain that the high-level corona vaccine, headed by Dr. VK Pal, a member of the Planning Commission, is overseeing the case. In such a situation, he had said in the press conference that talks are going on between the Government of India and the Government of Russia. According to experts, the Russian vaccine has been prepared and is being given to the people there. In such a situation, the Government of India has the option to test the vaccine in India or approve its use. It is estimated that such an announcement is being made only after some positive answers.

It is likely that the Indian government will take the vaccine directly from Russia or the Russian government should provide the technology of corona vaccine to the Indian government. Let us know that the vaccine produced by Oxford University has been given to Serum Institute, Pune. In such a situation, Russia should not have any problem with patent rights. Because in the event of an epidemic, the government remains empowered to manufacture the vaccine in the country. In such a situation, the patent law becomes ineffective.