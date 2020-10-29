Government of India prohibits onion’s BJ’s exports with immediate effect, know when prices will come down

new Delhi: The Indian government has taken a step in the wake of increased onion prices in the country. The Indian government has banned the export of onion seeds with immediate effect. Let us know that the Government of India is importing 8000 tonnes of onion to reduce its prices. Its first shipment will come in the first week of November. Also Read – No gold and silver, thieves wiped out 15 quintals of onion in Nashik, big loss to farmer

Due to the import of onion by the central government, the prices of the onion have started to appear in the market. The prices are expected to soften in the next month onion prices.

Let us know that after the central government has fixed the limit of onion storage on October 23, the price has come down slightly. However, the retail price of onion in the capital of Delhi and surrounding areas is still sold from Rs 70 to Rs 90 per kg.

In view of the increase in onion prices in the country due to heavy rains in many onion producing districts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh due to heavy kharif crop of onion, the Union Government on September 14 first on the export of onion Banned. After this, the limit of onion storage was fixed on 23 October. According to this limit, a stock of onion has been allowed to keep a maximum of 25 tonnes for the wholesaler and a maximum of two tonnes for the retailer till 31 December.

The Central Government said that in the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, there is a provision that the government can impose stock limits in certain circumstances when prices rise more than normal.

According to the central government report, the average retail prices of onions in the country have seen a variation till October 21, which is 22.12 per cent (Rs 45.33 to Rs 55.60 per kg) over the previous year and 114.16 per cent (as compared to the previous five years). 25.87 to 55.60 per kg). In this way, onion prices have increased by 100 percent compared to the prices of the last five years and according to the Essential Commodities Act, it has touched the increase in prices. Hence stock limit has been imposed on onion from today.