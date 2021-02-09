Government of the State of Mexico dismissed public officials for attending Super Bowl LV

Carlos Aranza and José Fernando Gil were separated from their position for attending Super Bowl LV (Photo: Twitter / @CarlosLoret)

Despite the health emergency of COVID-19, this Sunday a large number of people were able to attend the Super Bowl LV. Sports and entertainment personalities attended the duel between Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where Tom Brady was crowned for the seventh time in his playing career.

Other types of characters far from the world of entertainment also attended this event: public officials. This was announced by the reporter Carlos Loret de Mola on his official Twitter account.

The Mexican journalist revealed that Carlos Aranza, Coordinator of the Health Institute of the State of Mexico (ISEM), attended the game held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay. He published two photographs of a man with features similar to that of the public servant.

For this edition of the Super Bowl, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 22 thousand fans were able to enter (Photo: James Lang / USA TODAY Sports)

“In the middle of the red light and with the hospitals (of Mexico) at full throttle, the director of Health Services of the government of the State of Mexico went to the Super Bowl “wrote the communicator and driver on the social network.

It is worth remembering that for this edition of the Super Bowl, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 22 thousand fans could enter to the house of the Buccaneers. Of all these people, 7,500 were healthcare workers who have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

For the prevention of contagion in the property, each assistant received an anti-COVID-19 kit for use within the facilities. This included face masks, antibacterial gel, disinfectant towels, as well as a printed manual with the measures to be taken in the stadium.

Carlos Loret de Mola revealed that Carlos Aranza attended Super Bowl LV (Photo: Twitter / @CarlosLoret)

The news came out in a short time and in a few hours the Mexican government had already spoken. Through a press release, the Ministry of Health reported that Aranza Doniz and his advisor José Fernando Gil García were separated of your position.

The reason for this was because of “the lack of sensitivity of officials, having attended a massive sporting event “. The agency stressed that “the pandemic occupies all the attention of the Mexican Health structure, at all times and at all levels.”

“For this reason, it reiterates its commitment to continue taking care of the health of the families of the State of Mexico, with actions such as the more than 15 thousand rapid tests that are carried out daily to detect patients with COVID-19 in a timely manner,” he mentioned.

Statement on the dismissal of Carlos Aranza (Photo: Secretary of Health of the State of Mexico)

He also added that they have strengthened the capacity of health personnel with more contracts, “as well as the commitment and professionalism of the ISEM hospital personnel,” the document reads.

And it is that, the entity remains in red traffic light (high risk of contagion). Until the last cut of this Sunday, the State of Mexico registered 145 thousand positive cases of COVID-19 and a hospital occupancy of 77 percent.

In turn, on the national scene it is not encouraging. According to the latest report from the Ministry of Health this Sunday, in Mexico there are 1,932,145 accumulated positive cases and 166,200 total deaths from coronavirus.

The agency indicated that it estimates 76,732 active cases in the country and 2,529,728 negative cases. In addition, there are 431,956 suspected cases and 186,058 total deaths, including suspects.

