Government preparing to enact National Public Health Law, has received suggestions from these states

New Delhi: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the government is preparing to create a comprehensive and inclusive 'National Public Health Act' on the subject of epidemics and other biological emergencies and health issues. The Rajya Sabha said this in response to the discussion on the Pandemic (Amendment) Bill 2020. After the Minister's reply, the Upper House approved the Pandemic (Amendment) Bill 2020 with voice.

Health and Family Welfare Minister said that a lot of things related to epidemics and other health related emergency situations are covered under the National Disaster Management Act and the law. He said, "For the last 3-4 years our government is continuously adopting a holistic and inclusive initiative to deal with topics like biological emergencies, epidemics." "Dr. Harshvardhan said," In this direction, the government is working on creating a 'National Public Health Act'. "

He said that the Law Department had suggested to know the views of the states in this regard. "Initially we got suggestions only from four states Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Goa and Himachal Pradesh. Recently, suggestions have been received from 10 other states about this. Thus, we have received suggestions from 14 states. "Health and Family Welfare Minister said that all the things which are not covered in the National Disaster Management Act and other legislation, will be covered in this proposed National Public Health Act.

After the reply of the Minister, the Upper House approved the Pandemic (Amendment) Bill by voice. This bill was brought in place of the relevant ordinance. The ordinance in this regard was implemented in April. The House rejected the resolution tabled by CPI member Vinay Vishwam in which it was proposed to reject the Pandemic (Amendment) Ordinance 2020. Earlier, Congress’s Anand Sharma said that no other disease has affected the Kovid-19 epidemic as much.

He said that this is a very small amendment. The work done by health workers during the corona transition period is commendable. But police personnel, defense personnel and people associated with some other services have also done a good job and they also need to be supported.

Sharma said that the government should set up a task force on the topic related to the epidemic in which the people involved in the health sector, experts related to the scientific community, among others. In this, suggestions should also be taken from the states and a concrete management framework should be prepared for the future epidemic.

The Congress leader said that the government should prepare a clearly defined protocol regarding the epidemic and make it available at the state, district and block levels. At the same time, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that work is going on to make the country self-sufficient in the health sector. He said that the Central Government had issued guidelines to the states regarding the fees of private hospitals. Initiatives were taken in this direction to make the fees of private hospitals practical.

The Union Minister said that drug controllers are working closely with the states regarding black marketing of PPE kits and other things. Companies have been asked to provide information on the website. Drug manufacturing units are also being audited. He said that under the National Disaster Management and National Health Mission, adequate funds have been given to the states and many states have also given compliance reports.

It is noteworthy that through this bill, the Pandemic Diseases Act 1897 has been amended. In this, it has been proposed to provide protection to health workers battling pandemics. At the same time, the bill also provides for expanding the powers of the central government to prevent the spread of diseases.

It provides for penalties and penalties for obstructing the performance of duties that harm, injure, damage or threaten the lives of health workers and damage or damage to the property or documents of healthcare personnel. Under this, a provision of fine up to five lakh rupees and maximum punishment of seven years has been made.