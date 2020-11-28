Government ready to talk to farmer unions, political parties should not do politics: Union Agriculture Minister Tomar

new Delhi: Amid protests by thousands of agitating farmers who have entered the country’s capital from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the government is ready to resolve their issues with the farmers unions. Minister Tomar said- I urge political parties not to play politics in the name of farmers. Also Read – Farmers Protest Death: Death of 45 year old Dhanna Singh coming to Delhi with 40 village farmers, farmers angry

Union Agriculture Minister Tomar said, the government is ready to negotiate with the farmer unions so that their issues can be resolved. We have invited them to talk on 3 December. I hope they come to the meeting. I urge political parties not to do politics in the name of farmers. Also Read – Farmer movement got Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann’s sarcot, supported farmers on Twitter

Government is ready for talks with farmer unions to resolve their issues. We have invited them for talks on December 3. I hope that they will come to the meeting. I urge political parties not to play politics in the name of farmers: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar pic.twitter.com/N5in45HXUf Also Read – Kisan Andolan Latest Update: Farmers from Punjab to participate in ‘Delhi Chalo’ Demonstration, number being told more than 50,000 – ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

Let us know that the Union Agriculture Minister has almost repeated the same statement several times in two-three days. At the same time, farmers from Punjab and Haryana have been marching towards the capital demanding the repeal of three agricultural laws passed by the Center, due to which barricading of entry and exit points on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border has stopped. It has been done and police and paramilitary forces have also been deployed.