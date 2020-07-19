Government started identifying investments related to Chinese army, PLA related people are working in these places

new Delhi: Efforts are on to normalize relations between India and China, but the ground reality is far from normal. At a time when there are reports of India’s solar manufacturing getting VGF support to reduce Chinese imports, or Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pulling China over road construction contracts, there are many projects in India that are being run by such companies Or are significantly associated with them, whose deep ties are with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China. Also Read – PM Modi made VC with Sundar Pichai, Google will invest 10 billion dollars in India

Sources close to the government have said that such a top project is going on in Karnataka. Shindia Steels Limited, considered to be one of the largest joint ventures between India and China, has recently started operating a 0.8 MTPA iron ore pellet facility near Hospet in Koppal district of Karnataka, costing a little over Rs 250 crore. . However, its main investor is Xinxing Cathay International Group Co. Ltd. (China). According to its website, it is separated from the former subsidiary enterprises and institutes of the PLA's General Logistics Department and reconstructed and reorganized.

It is the same PLA with which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred during the conflict in eastern Ladakh last month. The company that runs the Hospet project is overseen by the state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council in China (SASAC). And this is just a sample. There is another project in Andhra Pradesh, about which security issues have arisen in the current scenario. China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC) announced a multi-million dollar investment in a 200 MW PV manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh in 2018.

CETC is China’s leading military electronics manufacturer and also manufactures Hikvision CCTV cameras. It is known as China’s surveillance Caesar, which identified 11 million Muslim Uigars from Xinjiang through facial recognition and carried out a state-sponsored repression. The US has long banned government agencies from buying Hikvision products. Several research institutes and associate institutes of CETC have been included in the list of US government, from which imports are banned on the basis of national security.

India is re-examining the threat of the 2017 law which was passed by the Chinese legislature. This is known as a new intelligence law, which gives new powers to monitor suspects, raid premises and seize vehicles and equipment. According to the US Defense Minister’s annual report on ‘Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2019’, the law obliges Chinese companies such as Huawei, ZTE, Tick Talk, etc. to run China wherever they are, Provide help, support and support in intelligence work. This explains why the Government of India suddenly banned 59 Chinese apps, including Tick Talk.

Article 7 of the law states, “Any organization or citizen shall help, assist and cooperate with the State Intelligence in accordance with the law.” And now it seems that India has started identifying those Chinese companies, which have a relationship with PLA as a starter.