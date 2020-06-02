Government stops weekend coronavirus briefings due to low viewing figures

The UK authorities will now not maintain a coronavirus day by day briefing press convention on weekends after contemplating viewing figures to be too low.

The Downing Road broadcasts, which occur round 5pm, shall be lower from seven days to 5 days per week from at this time onwards.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will host one of many press conferences himself as soon as per week.

A Downing Road press officer confirmed the adjustments to RadioTimes.com, saying the variety of individuals tuning in for the weekend briefings tends to be “considerably decrease” than throughout the week.

They mentioned the federal government will proceed to maintain the general public up to date and conduct a variety of media interviews, guaranteeing they’re delivering common updates.

Since March, the Cupboard has held coronavirus press conferences day by day at roughly 5pm to replace the general public on the variety of COVID-19 deaths and the speed of an infection.

The day by day briefings, that are broadcast on BBC One, are offered by a Cupboard minister every day and have been used to announce the easing or tightening of lockdown guidelines.

On the weekend, Johnson introduced that teams of up to six individuals can now meet exterior, in public areas and gardens, however people from completely different households should stay not less than two metres aside.

Pointless’ Richard Osman lately informed Radio Occasions journal that their rankings usually is determined by who’s presenting the day by day briefing that day because the BBC Two recreation present competes with the convention.

