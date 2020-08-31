Government to buy Pinaka rocket launcher for 2580 crores, will be deployed on Sino-Pak border

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defense on Monday signed an agreement with two leading domestic defense companies to buy Pinaka rocket launchers for six military regiments at a cost of Rs 2580 crore. Officials told that the Pinaka Regiment would be deployed along the Indian border with China and Pakistan to increase the operational preparedness of the military forces. Also Read – Ladakh border dispute: India strengthened military presence at all strategic points in Pangong So area

Contracts have been signed with Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) while Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), a state-run defense sector undertaking, has also been made part of the project. BEML will supply vehicles on which rocket launchers will be mounted. The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the six Pinaka Regiment will also have ‘Automated Gun Aiming and Positioning System’ (AGAPS) along with 114 launchers and 45 command posts. Also Read – BJP said- Yes, PM Modi has red eyes, army has red eyes, then …

The statement said that the missile regiment is planned to start operations by 2024. It said that the weapon system would have 70 percent indigenous content and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman approved the project. The Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) has been developed by DRDO. “It is an ambitious project that demonstrates public-private sector participation in cutting-edge technology to become self-reliant,” the ministry said. Also Read – India China Violence: Chinese troops tricked again on border, infiltration attempt failed

(input language)