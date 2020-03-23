General News

Government wheels out Census excuse and blames myGov crash on DDoS

March 23, 2020
1 Min Read




2 seconds in the past
Tech Information

Depart a remark

MyGov load is handiest 55,000 concurrent clients and anything further is considered a distributed denial of supplier assault by way of Minister for Govt Merchandise and providers Stuart Robert.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment