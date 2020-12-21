Government will give 2500 rupees to Ration Card holders, crores of people will get benefit of this

New Delhi The state government of Tamil Nadu has taken an important decision for its state’s 2.6 crore ration card holders. The government has decided to give Rs 2500 cash to its ration card holders. This decision has been taken by the state government in view of the festival of Pongal. Explain that the allocation of its incentive amount will be started from January 4. Also Read – Ration Card Latest Update: What is the truth about Ration Card cancellation news if not used for three months?

Explain that before the festival of Pongal, you will give Rs 2500 cash along with other items of ration such as one kg rice, sugar, raisins, cardamom, cashew nuts, a cane and a cloth bag. Let us know that last year also the Tamil Nadu government gave the amount of 1000 rupees to the general public before the festival to their ration card holders so that they could buy rice. At the same time this amount has been increased. Significantly, the festival of Pongal is celebrated on 14 January. Also Read – Ration Card New Rules: Will Ration Card be canceled if not used for three months? Has the government changed the rules! Learn the reality …

Let us know that in the year 2014, AIDMK government started giving 1 kg of sugar, 1 kg of rice and 100 rupees on the festival of Pongal to the state’s ration card holders. In the year 2018, it has been increased to 1000 and for the year 2021 it has been increased to 2500 rupees. After this announcement by the state government, Leader of the Opposition MK Stalin has raised questions on the decision of Chief Minister Palaniswami. Also Read – Ration Card Rules: Changes in rules, ration card will be canceled if you do not take ration for 3 months

He says that during the time when people were upset, Palaniswami was not given an economic night, but now the Chief Minister has announced to give 2500 rupees to the ration card holders as soon as the elections are near. Stalin said that Palaniswami should at least be given assistance of Rs 5000 to those affected by the epidemic, who are suffering due to the pandemic and monsoon. Please tell that Palaniswamy has rejected this statement.