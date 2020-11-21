Government will not allow CBI to enter Punjab without permission: CM Amarinder Singh

Chandigarh:Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Saturday that his government will not allow the CBI to enter the state without permission. The CM cited the poor track record of the CBI in the Bargari case, saying that a fair investigation through the CBI cannot be ensured. In the Bargari case, the CBI had actually closed the case without any investigation. Without prior permission, eight states, including Punjab, have refused to give CBI entry into the state. The Chief Minister pointed out that the agency is being used to do politics and a fair investigation cannot be ensured through CBI. Also Read – A woman went to a lonely house with a stranger, five people were already present, raped all night

Bypassing the BJP's presence in Punjab's political scene, the Chief Minister told a TV channel that the BJP was welcome to contest all 117 seats in the state, however, the party was able to win a single seat in the state without an alliance. Is not.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, "There is no challenge before the Congress in Punjab. There is no threat to the party even from the Akali and Aam Aadmi Party. These parties have never said anything positive for the good of the state."

Singh said that elections are to be held here after 18 months, it is not possible to say which issue will affect the election. He also hoped that the BJP would soon address the grievances of the farmers.