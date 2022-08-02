Governments use Twitter more and more to obtain information from users and remove content: the figures are record

Recently, from Twitter they have published a new report of transparency, being a total of 20 those that have been made during the last 10 years. In this type of report we usually find interesting data about the use and interaction of Twitter at a social and political level. In this case, the company remarks increased demands by various governments around the world to access user information on the social network.

The company ensures that the number of legal claims made is at a record number: nearly 60,000 in a six-month period last year. From local, state and national governments, there are many who decided to contact the company to delete content in user accounts or obtain confidential information such as direct messages or location data.

Governments are increasingly using Twitter to obtain or remove information from people

As the company states, The United States ranks first regarding the number of times Twitter has been asked by its government to reveal sensitive information about its users. Their demands account for 20% of the total, closely followed by India. From Twitter they assure that met these demands in 40% of cases. Spain is in tenth position.



A list of the governments that have requested the most confidential user information from Twitter. Image: Twitter

“We’re seeing governments use more and more aggressive legal tactics to unmask people who use our service, collect information about account owners, and also use lawsuits as a way of trying to silence people.” Yoel Roth, head of the security and integrity department at Twitter.

When it comes to legal demands for the removal of content on Twitter accounts, Japan ranks first, with more than 23,000 requestsfollowed by Russia and South Korea.

The company has also been able to verify in the statistics the increasing number of requests from governments to remove content from journalists and verified media accounts during the second half of 2021. In addition, it also there has been a record of legal demands against journalists and media since July and December of last year. A total of 349 demands, representing an increase of 103%.

Although it has represented a notable increase, Twitter has not offered information about which governments have requested to use Twitter’s tools to eliminate content or sue journalists and the media.